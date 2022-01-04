Last Friday, December 17, Gustavo Hernández, better known in the radio world as ‘Chiki’, said goodbye to the Radio Corazón signal after two years. The announcer thanked all his fans for having accompanied him during all that time and after that he began to leave clues about what his future work would be.

The radio presenter began to post on his social networks implying that by 2022 he had everything arranged to return to the radio. However, many of his followers began to ask him to return to Radio La Zona, where he lived, perhaps, one of his best periods.

Chiki announces her long-awaited return to Radio La Zona

As well, Gustavo Hernandez He seems to have heard the popular clamor, since during the early hours of this Tuesday he announced that he will hit Radio La Zona from Monday, January 10. The announcer will be there from 5 in the morning bringing to his listeners the best of old reggaeton.

Chiki will return to Radio La Zona as of January 10. Photo: Capture Facebook

“Now you can listen to me on two radios, from Monday to Friday on Radio La Zona and on Saturdays on Radio Oxygen! In La Zona I will be very early from 5 to 7 am presenting Old School, you will be able to listen to all the reggaeton and salsa of the old school, you will listen to Daddy Yankee, Big Boy, Wisin y Yandel, Adolescentes, Charanga Habanera among others ”, he indicated.

Chiki also announced his admission to Radio Oxygen

Chiki will also be conducting a program on Radio Oxygen from Saturday January 15th. The driver pointed out that he feels comfortable playing another type of genre that is not romantic or urban, so this challenge will not be a problem for him.

“In Oxygen I will be on Saturdays at 10 in the morning presenting a program for people who love Eurodance and Rock in Spanish. It will be 2 hours where we will combine the best of techno and rock in Spanish. This Monday the 10th we started in La Zona and on Saturday the 15th we started in Oxygen. I wait for you, friends! ”, He added.