It is that F1 team bosses are not allowed to compete for an Oscar, because otherwise Toto Wolff’s performance would have been eligible. So much raw emotion in such a small frame. But it seems Toto Wolff has smashed his last Bose headphones. Bose has stepped down as sponsor of the Mercedes F1 team, reports decalspotters.com. Bose’s brand page in the partner list of Mercedes-AMG F1 now also gives an error message.

It is not known whether Wolff’s excess is the cause of the departure. We suspect not, by the way, because marketing guru Vincenzo Landino calculated that the fallen Bose headphones yielded about 25,000 dollars in advertising value. Everyone knows the video and most have heard the Bose brand name often.

Another sponsor is leaving

According to decal spotters printer brand Epson also lubricates him. Both brands were sponsors of Mercedes for eight years. Petronas and Ineos will remain with the team of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff in 2022. Both Epson and Bose have not yet come up with a statement.

