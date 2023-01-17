It will certainly also be an emotional reunion for the two teams that only faced each other in Cincinnati on January 2nd when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be revived. Happily, Hamlin is still on the mend and will be keeping his fingers crossed for his Bill team-mates from home. Buffalo had a surprisingly difficult time in the first round of the playoffs against a weakened Miami Dolphins and in the end had to tremble a little about progressing. The Bengals had a similar constellation against the Ravens and it was close here too. Now the two, who are favorites to get into the Super Bowl, meet. Both teams are pretty complete, but they also have their weaknesses: Buffalo’s is the offensive line, Cincinnati’s a little bit too, but also the defense, which keeps pulling its head out of the noose with winning the ball at the right time, but also some has gaps. Not much can be learned from the game from two weeks ago, after all it only lasted about nine minutes. Cincinnati scored a touchdown there immediately, so Buffalo will see why and make the best of the little video material. The same goes for the Bengals. All in all you can have a balancedExpect a high-level game that is decided by the little things.