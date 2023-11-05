Deportivo Cali life is at stake this Tuesday against the Boyacá Chicó in search of a place within the eight best teams in Colombian soccer.

The cast directed by Jaime de la Pava He must win to secure the eighth place, where he is currently with 27 points.

(Colombian athlete, between life and death in Mexico, family cries out for help)(Shocking video revealed in which NHL player dies after being cut by a skate)

Strong complaint

However, this Sunday, Chicó issued a statement on its social networks and denounced that its players received an indecent proposal from their current rival.

“Deportivo Boyacá Chicó Fútbol Club allows itself to publicly denounce the offering gifts to the players of our institution to let Deportivo Cali win on the last date of the Betplay Dimayor 2023-ll League.

And I add: “We reject and condemn that these old improper practices continue to occur within Colombian professional football and we urge the authorities to investigate the events reported here, hoping that the investigations will reach those responsible and the sanctions that may be appropriate will be imposed.

(Colombian football, in uncertainty: without permission to make VAR audios public)