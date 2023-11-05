The Philippines was shocked on Sunday by an attack on a radio presenter who was broadcasting at the time. The still unknown gunman posed as a listener with an important announcement, walked into the studio and shot the presenter in the head with a firearm. This is the fourth murder of a Filipino journalist in one year.
#Attack #radio #broadcast #man #shoots #presenter #dead #studio #Philippines
Enem has questions about dictatorship, Palestine and Fluminense
Internet users said that topics were being discussed again because of the Lula government; read unofficial test answer sheets The...