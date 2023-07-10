Chiavari – New appointment, Thursday, for the review “Women and paths … Let’s hold hands. We are all Roberta”. In Chiavari the theatrical show “Be it moon, or sun, or what you please”. Based on the famous work “The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare, will be staged at 21.15 in the arena of Parco Rocca by the company “Polveri di scena”. The evening, organized by the “Teatri di Levante” association in collaboration with the Municipality of Chiavari, is part of the review “Women and paths…Let’s hold hands. We are all (the) Roberta “which addresses, starting from the tragic story of Roberta Repetto (died following a surgery that took place in unsuitable conditions in the kitchen of the Anidra center in Borzonasca), the theme of violence against women and mental manipulation. «And be it moon, or sun, or what you please: an if you please to call it a rush-candle, henceforth I vow it shall be so for me». These are the words that Shakespeare used to sanction the moment in which the shrew agrees to be tamed by her husband. “Be it the moon, the sun, or whatever you want”, is the declaration of a woman who chooses not to fight anymore, but to join the life of her man and to share her choices in all respects. The story is universally known: a father, exasperated by the indomitable character of his eldest daughter, decides not to give his second daughter to anyone without having married the first of hers. And so, while the sweet and meek White she is courted by many suitors and lives moments of pure and absolute romance with the young man Lucentiothe shrew Catherine must endure the abrupt and inappropriate courtship of Petruchio: a braggart determined to marry her and subjugate her at any cost. In a game of opposites between the two couples, the show tries to investigate love in its unusual, wrong, false or diseased aspects, and indicate the way for a turnaround. The direction is taken care of by the company “Polveri di scena”, the actors are Lorenzo Capineri And Karin Rossi. Lights of Emmanuel Cavalcanti.

«Women and paths – he explains Carmen Falcone, artistic director of the show – is a recurring theme in the works staged by the “Teatri di Levante”. This year we wanted to remember Roberta Repetto, to make people aware of the issue of violence, mental manipulation and persecution. The show taken from Shakespeare leads us to compare this story to those that take place within the home and wants to offer an opportunity for reflection on the topicality of the history of the shrew Catherine».