For Chiara Ferragni the problems are multiplying, the investigations against him have reached three and all with the same scheme and the identical charge: aggravated fraud. The deputy prosecutor of Milan Eugenio Fusco hypothesizes a real one charity “system”.. The Balocco pandoro, the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs and the Trudi doll would be part – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – of “a single criminal plan”. Which somehow linked charity to marketing, repeated as a modus operandi. By making consumers believe that the more products they purchased, the more money went to philanthropic projects. The turning point in the investigation emerges from attribution conflict between the magistrates of Milan and those of Cuneo. Prosecutor Onelio Dondero asked Fusco to forward the file on Pink Christmas. And the Milan prosecutor asked the Cassation to resolve the territorial jurisdiction.

However, Fusco – continues Il Corriere – had to explain why he believed Milan's competence regarding the investigation was correct. And so he revealed his cards. Communicating the opening of the investigation on eggs and dolls, which according to the prosecutor saw the influencer use the same scheme. The partnership with the company from Corato in the province of Bari has paid off for Fedez's wife 500 thousand euros in 2021 and 700 thousand in 2022. While at the association “Fairy children” had already donated 36 thousand euros. The Balocco pandoro has already led to a fine from the Antitrust. Same hypothesis for the Trudi doll. Plus there's the Oreo cookie story. This is also the subject of a complaint to Antitrust (by Codacons) and, soon, also of a complaint in Milan where the prosecutor's office will probably put everything in the same file. The hypothesis of crime against Ferragni, for all three episodes, is that of scam aggravated by impaired consumer protection. The crime foresees a sentence of one to five years of prison.

