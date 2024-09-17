Chiara Ferragni returns to collaborate with a company after the pandoro-gate

Chiara Ferragni is back on track: after the pandoro-gate and the flight of sponsors, in fact, the influencer has returned to collaborate with a company for advertising purposes.

The digital entrepreneur, in fact, has announced that she will be an ambassador for “Goa Organics”, a startup that produces vegan cosmetics based in Barcelona.

Almost a year after the pandoro-gate, which marked a period of black crisis for the influencer, on profile Chiara Ferragni’s Instagram has reappeared the hashtag #adv, which indicates that the published content is the result of a commercial agreement between the influencer and the brand.

The digital entrepreneur flew to Madrid to present the project. “A special day,” wrote Chiara Ferragni on social media.

The influencer, who also seems to have found love again after her divorce from Fedez, has had to deal with several broken relationships over the past year.

Following the pandoro-gate, in fact, Chiara Ferragni closed her shop in Milan and interrupted the collaboration with some companies including the one with Cartiere Paolo Pigna Spa, whose partnership included the creation of lines of stationery products for school and office.