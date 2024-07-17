Mexico City.– Jaime Lozano is officially no longer the coach of the Mexican National Team.

The Mexican Football Federation argued that Jimmy did not comply with the request to integrate a high-ranking assistant into his technical team, nor to become an assistant to another coach in this process to the 2026 World Cup and then lead the process towards 2030.

“One of the most important objectives to strengthen our long-term path has always been to shore up the coaching staff, so since Jaime Lozano’s arrival he was asked to strengthen his team by adding someone with more experience who would complement his talent and ability as a strategist, in the midst of an extremely challenging environment. However, a year later and for various reasons, this did not come to fruition.

“In recent days, an alternative was proposed that would continue to be seen as a long-term option. Jaime Lozano was offered (along with his coaching staff) a contract until 2030 in which, during the 2024-26 period, they would accompany a more experienced technical director towards our World Cup and subsequently it would be Jaime himself who would take over the reins of technical direction in the 2026-30 process,” the FMF reported in a statement.

Prior to the Copa América, the FMF promised that Jaime Lozano would continue in office no matter what happened in the tournament.

The promise was on paper. The Federation carried out an analysis of the technical report and other discussions with the areas involved.

“After analyzing the proposal, Jaime Lozano informed us that he does not wish to continue. We respect his decision and recognize his great professionalism, ability and dedication.

“In the first week of August we will announce the adjustments that will be implemented to the National Team project to continue building in the short, medium and long term,” the organization reported.