He potosí hill and the University Astronomical Observatory of the UANL woke up painted white due at low temperatures that were recorded this morning.

Nuevo León Civil Protection shared some images where they can be seen beautiful postcards in the Sierra de Iturbide and Galeanawith landscapes dyed white by the passage of the cold front number 41 of the season.

The agency reported that temperatures below zero degrees were recorded in these areas.

Through the monitoring of cameras in coordination with the University Astronomical Observatory of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, postcards can be appreciated in Infiernillo, Cerro del Potosí and Observatory.

It is striking that these low temperatures occur at the beginning of spring.

The start of this season for the northern hemisphere is marked at 9:30 p.m. today, March 20.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday, the ascent to the Pico Cuauhtémoc route, in Hill of the Mitras in Monterrey, it turned white with the fall of sleet. Likewise, sleet fell in El Tejocote, Sierra de Santiagoas well as in Laguna de los Sánchez.