Without any shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they are the most talked about characters of this period. After the news of the Pandori scandal, the names of the Ferragnez are occupying ample space in the pages of gossip newspapers due to an alleged crisis they are apparently experiencing. Over the last few hours, however, a background story has emerged that has left everyone speechless: let's find out together what is happening.

In recent days the news is becoming increasingly viral that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are experiencing a period of crisis. In fact, it seems that the couple no longer appears together, not even in the presence of their two children. In these hours Gabriele Parpiglia has revealed the truth hidden behind the news of the crisis between the Ferragnez. Let's find out together what his words were.

This is what was revealed by journalist during his radio broadcast RTL 102.5:

We deny those who wrote that Fedez and Chiara Ferragni would be in crisis. Absolutely false. Fedez has given an ultimatum because he is completely aligned against the Ferragni team.

And, continuing with his speech, Gabriele Parpiglia then added:

In particular against Fabio Maria D'Amato who is Chiara Ferragni's right-hand man. And rightly so, as an entrepreneur, because Fedez has grown not only musically with his concerts, he has also grown from an entrepreneurial point of view. He judges the way everything was managed by those who are part of the Ferragni team to be a mistake.

To then conclude: