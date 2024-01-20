Tallon Greek Spoor is out of the Australian Open. The Dutchman lost to Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in three sets on Saturday, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-1. The Dutchman spoke after a “complete off day”, according to the ANP news agency. “Physically and mentally I didn't give up. (…) I have to go back to the drawing board.” With his elimination, there are no longer any Dutch players active in the singles of the Australian Open.

The Haarlemmer was behind the times against Cazaux due to a hesitant start from the start, partly due to a weak service. During the match, Greek Spoor repeatedly expressed his frustrations about the way he played. After his win on Thursday in the previous round against Frenchman Arthur Fils, he said he was hampered by a toe injury. It is not clear whether this was also the case against Cazaux.

With the elimination, Greek Spoor misses the opportunity to become the first Dutchman in twenty years to reach the fourth round of a grand slam tournament. Sjeng Schalken, who reached the last sixteen in Melbourne in 2004, was the last to succeed. Opponent Cazaux, number 122 in the world rankings, had qualified for the tournament in Melbourne as a wild card. Earlier he caused a surprise by eliminating the eighth-seeded Dane Holger Rune. The Frenchman has continued that success story with his victory over Greek track, number 31 in the world.

