Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.- East wednesday january 4 in Chiapas, it was reported that elements of the Marine Secretary (Semar) seized 895 kilograms of hydrochloride cocaine aboard a boat and detained four men off the coast of Chiapas.

In other news, the Chiapas State Public Health Laboratory reported 21 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which were detected mostly in people over 25 years of age.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that three tourists suffered minor injuries after collapsing a suspension bridge in the tourist center. The Mammoth Cave in San Cristobal de las Casas.

Confirm three injured after collapse of suspension bridge in Chiapas

Three tourists suffered minor injuries after collapsing a suspension bridge in the tourist center The Mammoth Cave in San Cristóbal de las Casasthe authorities confirmed.

For their part, according to witnesses, as a consequence of these events, a two-year-old girl was at risk of drowning when she fell into the stream under the bridge, however, a person trained in first aid and managed to stabilize her, “since she had swallowed Water”.

The events occurred on Sunday, at the tourist site known as the Mammoth Cavewhere some visitors reported that the suspension bridge is not in good condition due to lack of maintenance.