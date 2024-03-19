Solomon Chertorivskycandidate for Head of Government for the Citizen Movement, continues his tour of universities in the Mexico Citywith the aim of presenting its vision to turn the capital into a benchmark for entrepreneurship at the Latin American level.

On this occasion, he met with the student community of the La Salle Condesa University in the Adrián Gibert Auditorium.

Salomón Chertorivski presented a comprehensive proposal to promote entrepreneurship in Mexico City, with the aim of turning it into a innovation and business development hub in the Latin American region.

During the meeting, Chertorivski highlighted the need to take advantage of the exponential transformations that the world is experiencing and turn Mexico City into a true entrepreneurship ecosystem.

He questioned why the city has not managed to generate business “unicorns” like the world's largest technology companies and emphasized that the necessary talent is available, but there has been a lack of government support and support to facilitate the sustainable development of entrepreneurial projects.

As part of his proposal, Chertorivski announced the creation of a comprehensive entrepreneurship fund that provides the necessary financing at all stages of the entrepreneurial process, from seed capital to subsequent investment rounds.

He recognized the lack of access to traditional credit by young people and entrepreneurial projects, and committed to accompanying entrepreneurs in achieving their dreams.

In collaboration with universities, Chertorivski plans to implement specific training programs to correctly develop the venturesincluding the creation of incubators, negotiation and business skills workshops.

Its objective, said the orange party standard bearer, is to prepare young people to face the challenges of the business world effectively.

The candidate also addressed the problem of employment and housing for young people in Mexico City, pointing out the need to generate favorable conditions that allow them to meet their goals and establish themselves in the capital to build a successful and prosperous future.