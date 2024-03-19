HE LEFT THE EAGLES 💔🦅 This Tuesday Jonathan Rodríguez 🇺🇾 was presented as a new Portland player 🇺🇸. It is worth mentioning that this confirmation came after a photograph of Cabecita wearing the colors of his new team was leaked. pic.twitter.com/zVID6d3hTB — Águilas Monumental (@AguilasMonu) March 20, 2024

According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Uruguayan joined the ranks of the Oregon team thanks to a transfer of five million dollars, with a three-year contract. For now, the only thing missing is the official announcement of the Portland Timbersbut it is possible that it will be done in the next few hours.