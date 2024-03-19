Last week, after long weeks of negotiation, the Uruguayan finally Jonathan Rodriguez left the nest America to be transferred to Portland Timbers of the MLSwho put a tempting offer on the cream-blue desk.
However, it was until this Tuesday when finally Little head appeared wearing the jacket of the Lumberjacks in photographs shared through social networks, where he can be seen next to his representative Edgardo Lasalviawho also took the opportunity to upload snapshots of the moment to his official account, in one of which the agent is even seen taking a penalty against the forward in the Providence Park to celebrate the signing of the contract.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Uruguayan joined the ranks of the Oregon team thanks to a transfer of five million dollars, with a three-year contract. For now, the only thing missing is the official announcement of the Portland Timbersbut it is possible that it will be done in the next few hours.
This is how the Uruguayan says goodbye once again to the Liga MXsince in its first stage it wore the colors of Santos Laguna and subsequently Blue Crossfrom there he made the leap to Qatar football with the Al-Nassr, until those from Coapa decided to bring him back. The network breaker fulfilled the three teams, since he won titles with all of them.
