Fiorentina Roma live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

FIORENTINA ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 27 May 2023, at 6 pm Fiorentina and Roma take to the field at the Franchi stadium in Florence, a match valid for the 37th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Fiorentina Roma on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Roma will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Fiorentina Rome’s kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm today, Saturday 27 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Fiorentina Roma on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Cerofoli; Venuti, Martinez Quarta, Igor, Terzic; Mandragora, Barak, Duncan; Brekalo, Kouamé, Sottil. All. Italian

ROME (3-4-2-1): debase; Keramitsis, Mancini, Llorente; Missori, Tahirovic, Camara, Zalewski; El Shaarawy, Solbakken; Belotti. Coach Mourinho

