The end of the sponsorship deal between Jumbo and racing hero Max Verstappen has raised eyebrows among sports marketers. According to some, the supermarket company itself is the biggest loser. “They miss opportunities.”

Jumbo announced this morning that it would stop sponsoring Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen after this season. The Brabant company also pulls the plug on the sponsorship deal at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort. The cycling and skating teams also have to do without Jumbo’s money.

Sports marketer Frank van den Wall Bake is surprised by the drastic decision to completely stop playing top-class sport, who, according to his own words, was once at the cradle of the 'Holland Heineken House' during the Olympic Games and managed to baptize the premier league into 'PTT Telecompetition' . ,,I understand the temptation to stop, given the recent discussions about the expensive hobbies of former CEO Frits van Eerd, which brought the company in the news negatively. And in a world of constantly rising prices, it might be a very welcome message to consumers to say that you're stopping sponsorship to keep prices down."

Populist decision

Nevertheless, Van den Wall Bake calls it a populist decision, with which the supermarket chain misses an opportunity. ,, Millions of people visit them and if you are that big you also fulfill a function in society. By sponsoring sports, you as a company show that you also play a social role. Moreover, it creates a connection with the brand. The goodwill they just got is gone very quickly.”

Sports marketer Antonie van Schendel also thinks it is a pity that Jumbo will stop supporting all sports. "I understand that better in Formula 1. That is a sport that is not for everyone. But when it comes to cycling and skating, I think it's a pity that it is now being said that it is too expensive and less in line with the new course of the company. Many Dutch people are committed to these sports and by investing in them, you as a company show your social commitment." Good examples, according to Van Schendel, are Rabobank and ING, which support many local clubs.

Jumbo and Max Verstappen had been linked for years. Here, former Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd and Verstappen present the plans for the race days in the spring of 2018. © Stephen Tellier



According to Van den Wall Bake, the end of the deal will hardly affect Max Verstappen financially. He has the choice of companies that want to support him. But in his heart this will certainly touch him, thinks Van den Wall Bake. “Jumbo already supported Verstappen when he was a little boy. That loyalty, they should have done a lot more with that. This allowed them to show what a fantastic ambassador they have. Max has also always remained loyal to Jumbo. The Dutch appreciate that enormously.”

The teams in cycling and speed skating will also not have much trouble finding new sponsors, the sports marketer expects. ,,Both teams are very successful and wonderful banners for companies. Jumbo itself is the big loser here. They miss opportunities. This is a very unwise move."

