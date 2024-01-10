With Stanford Bridge as the stage, Mauricio Pochettino faces a crucial decision for the matchday 21 of the Premier League against Fulham next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.. In the midst of intense competition, Pochettino will have to design a strategic alignment to secure the three points. In this preview, we will explore the possible tactical choices that could define the course of this key London match. Anticipation builds as Chelsea prepare to challenge Fulham at home.
BY: PETROVIC – After Robert Sánchez's injury, the doors of ownership open for Petrovic. Let's see how the Serbian does in his first game as a starter with the Blues.
LD: DISASI – Physical problems continue to be a scourge for Reece James who will not be able to play this game. His place in the eleven will be occupied by Disasi who thus goes from playing in the center of defense to the side.
DFC: THIAGO SILVA – The veteran Brazilian defender provides leadership and solidity to Chelsea's defense. With his experience and ability to read the game, Silva is a guarantee for the defense. Furthermore, his ability to organize the defensive line and anticipate rival movements make him a key player in the lineup.
DFC: BADIASHILE – Along with Thiago SIlva, Badiashile will be in the center of the defense. This will be his fourth game as a starter with the blue shirt.
LI: LEVI COLWILL – Pochettino himself confirmed that Ben Chilwell will not be able to be with the team and on this occasion the left-back position will be occupied by Colwill. The Englishman returns to the eleven after being a substitute against Everton.
MC: MOISES CAICEDO – Chelsea has once again broken the market in the Premier League with its incorporation, paying 133 million euros to Brighton. Everything indicates that the Ecuadorian will start.
MC: GALLAGHER – After returning from loan, the English player has become the brain of the team in recent times, especially with the loss of Enzo Fernández. Conor Gallagher is characterized by having a great vision of the game, giving the team a lot of judgment when it comes to getting the ball from behind, forming a very good partnership in the center of the field with Caicedo.
MCO: NKUNKU – After a very long injury that has kept him sidelined for several months, the French striker has returned showing that he is a different player, and although he still needs to get used to it, it could be a good game for him to continue getting minutes in order to face the stretch decisive of the season.
ED: COLE PALMER – The young British player has great vision of the game and ability to distribute the ball, making him a creative and dangerous midfielder in the final third of the field. Gamer.
FROM: ARMANDO BROJA – His presence on the attacking front represents a constant threat to rival defenses. His last games in the Premier have not lived up to expectations, but if Chelsea has a little patience he could be the team's greatest attacking weapon.
EI: RAHEEM STERLING – The English winger arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City to provide his experience and quality in attack. Sterling stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to finish in front of the goal. His presence on the attacking front will be a constant concern for the rival defense.
What the formation will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Petrovic
Defenses: Disasi, Silva, Badiashile and Colwill
Midfielders: Caicedo, Gallagher and Palmer
Fronts: Broja, Nkunku and Sterling
