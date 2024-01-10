After the launch of Alan Wake II, many are wondering what the next step will be for Remedy Entertainment. Well, it seems that whatever surprise the studio is working on has been ruined, since A recent record gives us an idea of ​​​​the next game for the studio.

Recently, a record was found in the European Union Intellectual Property Office coming from Remedy Entertainment, where the name of FBC: Firebreak. This application is related to computer gaming software, clothing and audio production and photography, as well as video and multimedia.

Although there are no official details at the moment, it's very probable that FBC: Firebreak This is Project Condor, a cooperative shooter that takes place in the same universe as Control. In this world, a “Firebreak” is a boundary area that takes the form of a gigantic abyss, separating certain areas from supernatural entities. Along with this, FBC probably stands for “Federal Bureau of Control”, the organization of Control that seeks to control these supernatural events

Although we currently do not have clear information about Project Condor, Remedy Entertainment has noted that this is a cooperative shooter in which players must face enemies from the world of Control and try to gather these supernatural forces. Along with this, and as we saw in the studio's last game, some reference to Alan Wake is not ruled out.

Although at the time the relationship between Alan Wake and Control It was simply found in a series of optional documents, in last year's title we finally saw a clear relationship between these two universes. Without giving too many spoilers, there is a moment where the Federal Bureau of Control appears in Alan Wake II. Thus, Nor is it ruled out the possibility that FBC: Firebreak This is a DLC for this title. We can only wait to learn more about Remedy Entertainment's plans in the future. In related topics, you can learn more about the future of Control here. Likewise, less than positive data are revealed about Alan Wake II.

Editor's Note:

Remedy is one of the best studios in the industry, and it's good to see that they have had the freedom to do all the projects they wanted. While the idea of ​​a cooperative shooter doesn't really appeal to me, I can be sure that it will be a great ride.

Via: Insider Gaming