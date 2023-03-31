The Cameroonian is valued at 40 million and the table with the Blues is getting hotter and hotter. Will the Empoli goalkeeper be the new Nerazzurri number 1?

After carrying out a coup d’état and bringing down the Handanovic regime, after entering the hearts of the Nerazzurri with a bizarre smile and big hands in the Champions League, André Onana could take another action at the end of the season: say hello to everyone. And then off to the UK. Surprisingly, and with mutual displeasure because Inter are satisfied with their keeper. Economic contingencies, however, impose extreme choices and, faced with certain figures, especially for a zero-paid player, Zhang’s club certainly cannot make a block. And in Italy, precisely in Empoli, there is already the perfect substitute to put on André’s gloves: Guglielmo Vicario is the idea that tickles the most, ahead of Marco Carnesecchi now at Cremonese.

In general, this increasingly powerful attraction that is bringing André closer to the Premier League can help blow the cap on the market: a few unexpected millions to invest would be useful in lean times. Especially if the tête-à-tête with Chelsea were deepened, the company (a very good friend…) that has kicked into high gear for Onana. In short, with the Blues the table is wide and rich: for an outgoing Cameroonian, there is a Belgian, Lukaku, who wants to stay in the city at all costs. And there are some players now on the sidelines with Potter, but always appreciated by Inter: Trevoh Chalobah, who has been in Marotta’s and Ausilio’s notebooks for years, is the favourite. He’s not the only one. See also What a start to the season for Zefi, the Irishman that Brexit "gave" to Inter

Premier effect — Everything intertwines, but initially passes through a door, that of Onana. Inter have not yet received concrete offers, but they know the world behind them well. Chelsea will change goalkeepers in the summer, say goodbye to Edouard Mendy, and put Inter at the top of a very small list of names. The chief observer was in Porto for the match between the two that Potter follows with more voracity: André himself and the Portuguese Diogo Costa, who is on the rise with Conceiçao. That evening the Cameroonian won the duel and will be followed with even greater attention between now and the end of the year: if these are the performances, the check will go into effect. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri’s price is round: 40 million, all of blessed capital gain. In the United of his old master at Ajax Erik Ten Hag the owner De Gea will renew the contract, but that signing will not be a brake: the Dutch coach is willing to ask André himself to fuel internal competition. Obviously, what will make the difference will be the level of the offers to Inter and the salary of the player, who today earns €3 net. In addition to Potter, however, the sponsor among the Blues is very high-ranking: the English director Lawrence Stewart had already been close to bringing André to Monaco, his former team. See also Dybala to Inter: Marotta, shot "to Calhanoglu". Counterattack to Juventus

Laid table — The decline of Handa and the rise of the short-lived Onana confirms how much a safe guide is needed in the Inter goal. For this reason, in the eventual post-André, the managers would like to ensure the best possible replacement. Vicar is thus considered ready to stay in a big one: about half would be invested for him – from 15 to 20 million – of what the Cameroonian obtained. The rest, however, is all decided in Inter’s rich menu at the table with Todd Boehly, the man who is turning Chelsea upside down: the president is certainly not against a Lukaku loan-encore, even if this case a lot will depend on the contribution of the striker in the battles of April and on how Romelu-centric a possible new coach will be. The parallel deal for the goalkeeper would still help in getting a discount. And, above all, it would have effects on post-Skriniar research: Trevoh Chalobah has never left the Nerazzurri radar. He has signed a maxi-renewal until 2028, but has slipped to the last place of a very rich, varied department, and which next year could also add the Croatian prodigy Gvardiol. Translated: few obstacles to departure. Trevoh, a close friend of Lukaku, is liked by Inter both as a 3-man central and as a 4-man full-back: it is always better to take precautions if you change form. In short, starting from Onana we will talk about much more: not about Dumfries, which vanished on the horizon, but about Aubameyang yes. If he could free himself to zero, in an Inter without Romelu, the Gabonese would still be on pole. See also Nicolás de la Cruz will renew his contract with River

March 31, 2023 (change March 31, 2023 | 09:05)

