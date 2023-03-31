“There is no plan of the Russian General Staff that includes a second mobilization. Those who have already been called up for military service and those who voluntarily participate in the operation are enough to guarantee the achievement of the set objectives,” said the head of the mobilization directorate of the Russian General Staff, Vladimir Tsimlyansky, quoted by the Tass agency after President Putin signed, like every year, the order for the spring military service which will take place from April 1st to July 15th and will involve 147,000 Russians aged between 18 and 27. “All recruits will be sent to permanent deployment points on the territory of the Russian Federation”, therefore not to the front, but neither, as the Chairman of the Defense Commission of the Duma, Andrei Kartapolov said yesterday in the newly annexed territories, added the officer .

