There was no way. Thomas Tuchel’s team controlled the game, managed it as they pleased and had countless chances. Without a real need to add points, because the Londoners have a place in the next Champions League practically confirmed. He added eight points more than Tottenham, fifth, with five games to go. They should be more, Chelsea did not pass the tie against a Manchester Unites that, certainly, is something else. Thinking about the next season. Around Old Trafford, the scarves already bear the face of Erik ten Hag, not Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutch coach will have work. He will arrive at a locker room that seems to have lost the desire for everything. To play, to compete and to live. Even so, the red devils withstood the onslaught of a Chelsea that is not going through its best moment either. It is likely that several players have their minds set on a future away from the club, such as Antonio Rüdiger or Andreas Christensen.

We had to wait an hour for the visitors to open the can. Reece James caused the umpteenth corner kick from the right. James himself caught a rebound and had all the time in the world to hang the ball back in the box. Havertz extended and Marcos Alonso scored what seemed to be a decisive goal. Nothing is further from reality. Against all odds, Manchester United equalized just two minutes later. Matic recovered a loose ball, lost by Kanté, and handed it to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, as usual throughout the campaign, took the chestnuts out of the fire. He beat Edouard Mendy to scratch a point that still keeps him in contention for the last place that gives access to the next Premier League. A point that is also worth putting an end to the losing streak of the Mancunians, who had just lost to Liverpool and Arsenal in performances very similar to Thursday’s.