tigers visit the Atlas next Saturday, April 30, as part of Matchday 17 of the tournament Closure 2022, with a view to closing the tournament in a good way. The felines will no longer move from the second position in the table, but they will try to get rid of the bad taste left by the defeat at home against América.

In that sense, those from UANL will face the Red and Blacks with two consecutive games without winning. In the past opening 2021 tied at one goal on Matchday 7, while in the Guardians 2021 the Foxes won 1-0 in the playoff round.

While the most recent victory of Tigres against Atlas It was precisely in the Guardians 2021 but in the regular phase. On that occasion, the felines also played as visitors in the Jalisco Stadium, but they still prevailed 2-0 with Ricardo Ferretti on the bench.

Curiously, on that occasion, in which the match corresponded to Day 3 of the tournament, the university students did not have either Andre-Pierre Gignac, who was injured in the hip. Hence Carlos Gonzalez and Luis Quiñones were in charge of the attack of the auriazules.

The Paraguayan scored the first goal of the game at minute 16 in a corner kick, centered by Francisco Venegas. Subsequently, González came out shortly after the start of the second half and Julian Quinones took his place. It was the Colombian who put the second and definitive, after a center of Xavier Aquinoat minute 90.

Now, Quiñones is with Atlas and has become a fundamental piece of the red and black attack. So the Tigers will have to take care of a player who a year ago gave them a joy, but this semester could give them their second consecutive loss before league.