La Spezia, from 7 to 12 June the fencing absolutes at the Pala Mariotti



Spice – La Spezia is ready to take to the stage. Capable, in a few days, to host a top-level sporting event: the Absolute Italian Fencing Championships. There will be six days of competitions, 416 athletes involved, 72 participating teams and 12 titles awarded. The fight for the medals will be close and will see both young players on the launch pad and established champions such as Rossella Fiamingo, Alessio Foconi, Gabriele Cimini, Michela Battiston, Eloisa Passaro, Luigi Samele, Martina Favaretto, Daniele Garozzo and many others. The event will therefore represent an important test bench for the athletes, but also for those who organize.

«We are ready to welcome the great protagonists of fencing for the first time in historyas well as hosting major national level challenges. – declares the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini – Our territory thus confirms itself as the capital of sport. We will welcome thousands of athletes and spectators to the city, who will stay in La Spezia accommodation facilities and will be able to experience the Gulf of Poets. Therefore, in addition to organizing a very important event, we are giving a driving force to our economy and to tourism promotion». After the seventieth meeting of the Bersaglieri, the city is ready to experience a new sold-out. The mayor resumes: «We are registering a new full house in the province. Symptom that the path we are on is the right one. We will have to continue like this in the future too, but now, reaffirming our willingness to organize other events of this type, all we have to do is have fun with fencing”.

Indeed, for a few days it will be the noise of the hits to mark the days of La Spezia, enthusiasts and tourists. “We’re talking about an important match in itself. – underlines Paolo Azzi, president of the Italian Fencing Federation – But that comes at a particular historical moment. Specifically, it will be the last test before the European and World Championships, extremely fundamental stages for qualifying for the next Olympic Games in Paris. Not only the coat of arms of the “scudetto” up for grabs, therefore. But also a cartel wind that will lead to the door of the maximum world event».

Andrea Caruso echoes him, president of the La Spezia fencing club: «It is the most important national event. We will host the best athletes in the world. The level will be stellar, so much so that even those who are not passionate will approach this sport with pleasure». A discipline which, as underlined by the councilor for Sport Marco Frascatore, is «unique. We speak of a noble and Olympic exercise. We will then have the opportunity to be seen from all over the world, since the strongest athletes wear the Italian flag. The blue federation is the most titled by number of medals. Every year he is able to collect prestigious victories in all three weapons: epee, saber and foil. I am sure, therefore, that it will be a fantastic event, full of great performances».

It is inevitable to underline how the great protagonist of the 103rd edition of fencing absolutes is the Pala Mariotti. The building, which often hosts circuit races, will be the scene of an event formally born in 2019, when the Fis and the Municipality of La Spezia signed the “Partner City”. Admission will be free and free. «If we are here today it is thanks to the administration and the La Spezia club, which has always organized top level competitions in a beautiful and functional facility. – says Giovanni Falcini, Liguria regional fencing president – ​​For us it represents the beginning of a journey which, between 2024 and 2025, will see Genoa first elected capital of sport and then organizer of the European fencing championships. Appointments which, of course, will be shared with the whole regional territory, including Spezia ».