The 47-year-old former Brighton & Hove Albion coach said: “As far as support I have been, I’ve had some unkind emails, wanting me and my children dead, so it’s clearly not a good idea to receive such messages.”

He added, “The challenge for me is how do I act?’ That’s what I always look at. The higher you go, the more pressure you have.”

And he continued before meeting his neighbor Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday: “I want to succeed here. There is nonsense around me that I don’t care about. Where does that come from? Where is your evidence for that? If you go to your uncle and someone curses, it won’t be fun. You can respond to it in two ways. I can Saying I don’t care, but you know I’m lying. Everyone cares what people think, because we’re forced to socialize.”

Potter said life had been difficult over the past few months as he tried to put together a strong team, with Chelsea 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, albeit with a game in hand.

“Ask my family what life was like for me and for them. It wasn’t fun at all. I understand the fans go home upset because the team didn’t win, but I assure you my life over the past three or four months has been pretty average, apart from Apart from the fact that I am really grateful for the experience.”

With regard to the death threats against his family, Potter said the matter had been passed.

He spoke to “Sky Sports”, saying: “You just have to put it aside, and thank God it is an isolated incident and it can come from anywhere.”

When asked if it shook him, he said, “Not really. I don’t give it more weight. It’s not fun or nice for the family. You accept criticism, you accept being booed if you lose a match, and you accept everything that completely gets in your way.”