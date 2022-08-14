MThomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte approached each other with a grim expression, they shook hands almost reluctantly – and then the trouble really started. At first, Tuchel didn’t let go of his fellow coaches, which he didn’t like at all. Suddenly the two stood face to face, yelled at each other and could only be separated with difficulty.

As a consequence of the tumult, the referee gave both coaches a red card – it was the spectacular end of a thrilling Premier League duel on Sunday between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, which was ended by an equalizing goal from Spurs striker Harry Kane in the sixth minute of stoppage time ended 2:2 (1:0). But afterwards everyone only talked about the heated argument between the coaches.

Tuchel on Conte: “Had a different opinion”

“I thought that you look into each other’s eyes when we shake hands, but he had a different opinion,” said Chelsea coach Tuchel in a slightly shaky voice about what triggered the tumult after the final whistle on Sky. The fact that both saw red was “not necessary”, said the former Bundesliga coach. “But many things were not necessary today. Another bad decision by the referee.”

Tottenham manager Conte “did not comment” on the scene. If there is a problem with the German coach, “it’s between him and me,” stressed the impulsive Italian, “and no one else.” Even during the game, Tuchel and Conte had clashed and were warned. After the 1:1, the emotions between the two coaches boiled up for the first time, during the drinking break there was a small pack formation. He had “no problem” with Conte and would shake his hand again, said Tuchel: “It was about two men, two competitors – nothing bad happened.”

However, Tuchel admitted that the course of the game and, in his opinion, the many wrong decisions made by the referees had “completely sucked in” him emotionally. He only expresses frustration because his team did not reward themselves for a “top, top, top performance” with the second win in the second league game. “I’m the happiest coach on earth,” said the 48-year-old, “because we played a fantastic game.”







Kalidou Koulibaly (19′) scored to make it 1-0 for Chelsea, while former Bayern professional Pierre Emile Højbjerg (68′) made it 1-1. When Reece James scored what was supposed to be the winning goal for Chelsea in the 77th minute, Tuchel jumped and sprinted jubilantly along the sidelines. But then Kane struck – and the emotions had to come out.

Gündogan new city captain

It was “disappointing” that both coaches were punished with red for their dispute, said Kane: “It’s an emotional game, both teams wanted to win. But sometimes that happens.” With four points from two games, Chelsea and Tottenham are each two points behind champions and leaders Manchester City, where national player Ilkay Gündogan has become the new captain. After the departure of Brazilian Fernandinho, the 31-year-old was chosen by his team-mates. “I’m proud to be the captain of this great team and this great club,” said Gündogan on social networks on Sunday.

Gündogan already had the English champions as captain in the Community Shield final against Liverpool FC (1: 3), as well as in the two opening wins in the Premier League against West Ham (2: 0) and AFC Bournemouth (4: 0). led to the field. Gündogan has been with City since 2016 and had already taken over the captain’s armband from time to time last season as Fernandinho’s deputy. It is “really a great honor” to take on the role permanently. His new deputy is Kevin De Bruyne.

In the second Sunday game in addition to the Chelsea draw, promoted Nottingham Forest defeated West Ham in the Europa League semi-finals 1-0 (1-0). Former Union Berlin professional Taiwo Awoniyi scored the first Premier League goal since 1999 for the two-time European Cup winners (45 + 2), goalkeeper Dean Henderson also thwarted a penalty by England international Declan Rice (65).