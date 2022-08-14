The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the decrease in the severity of the air depression expected to be affected by the country, through continuous follow-up to the movement of the depression. The Ministry of Defense, the local police command, the National Center of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The National Center of Meteorology explained during the meeting that the latest developments in the weather maps indicate the movement of the extension of the air depression to the south, but the impact of its extension on the country remains limited and at separate intervals, with chances of some local convective clouds with light to medium rain falling sometimes heavy on the regions. Eastern, Northern, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region. And the continuation of moderate and sometimes active southeast winds laden with dust.

All concerned authorities confirmed their complete readiness during the meeting for any possible changes, noting the continuity of meteorological monitoring of the depression and ensuring the readiness of all plans. rumors.