(Adnkronos) – On the sidelines of the press conference “When lupus attacks the kidney” held in Rome on Monday 30 January, Rosa Pelissero, president of the Les Group, spoke, underlining the importance of the arrival of new drugs in the treatment of lupus and of its possible complication lupus nephritis, as well as the essentiality of an early diagnosis of this disease.

#Cheers #Pelissero #Belimumab #Advantageous #drug