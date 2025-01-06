If for the little ones January 5 is synonymous with excitement, for the older ones it is January 6 with the Children’s Lottery Draw. And what better way to start 2025 than with a pinch of the Extraordinary Draw.

770 million euros They are distributed today with the El Niño 2025 Raffle with its 55 series, 100,000 tickets and 20,856,000 winning tenths. This is a smaller raffle in size, both in number of prizes and amounts:

First prize – 2 million euros to the series.

– 2 million euros to the series. Second prize – 750,000 euros for the series.

750,000 euros for the series. Third prize – 250,000 euros for the series.

Check Lotería del Niño 2025: list with all the winning numbers

Check if your tenth is among the winners. These are all the numbers from the El Niño Draw that have been awarded this January 6:

First prize:

Second prize:

Third prize:

Approaches First prize:

Approaches Second prize:

Terminations:

Hundreds First prize:

Hundreds Second prize:

Hundreds Third prize:

Four-figure extractions:

Three-figure extractions:

Two-figure extractions:

Refunds:





Remember that Prizes that exceed 40,000 euros must report to the Treasury: a 20% tax. However, the first 40,000 euros are exempt, so the calculation must be applied to the remaining amount. That is, the Lotería del Niño prizes that have to pay taxes are the First and Second prizes.