The president of MailPedro Saura, continues with his roadmap to avoid the bankruptcy of the postal company. The manager, who obtained the approval of the SEPI and the Government for his new Strategic Plan 2024-2028 last July, has called the unions to several meetings until the end of the year to design the new labor framework of the postal company , one of the axes on which it hopes to support the recovery of the business.

Although Correos’ new strategy contemplates strengthening the postal service in the rural world, promoting parcel delivery and diversifying income by providing the so-called ‘Services of General Economic Interest’ (administrative procedures or basic financial services), both Saura and the unions have confirmed that gradual renewal of the workforce is necessaryvery old (average of 52 years), to adapt it to the new times and the new technologies that it intends to implement.

To this end, the president of Correos announced this week the reopening of the negotiating commission of its IV collective agreementsuspended since 2014. It must address the design of what the postal leadership considers a “people plan”, which includes early retirements and departures of personnel to reduce the wage billin addition to hiring new profiles.

But it won’t do it in the first instance. The management of the public company has given itself a two-week period to establish the bases of the new collective agreementan agreement where the unions have been making their demands known for months. Among them, the establishment of a day maximum weekly 35 hoursas in Renfe or Adif; or requests such as that of CCOO to set a minimum salary of 2,000 euros.

Saura and his team, on the other hand, have chosen to reveal their plans to rejuvenate the squad, adapt the company structure to the new business model and a “basic incentive plan to compete in the market” – development and training programs – with the aim of reaching a consensus with unions before New Year’s Eve.

26% more income

The objective of the Post Office is to achieve a 26% increase in total operating income by 2028the result of the increase in other business areas such as parcel delivery or associated services. To do this, the company would reduce its dependence on postal services, which would reduce its weight in billing from 66% to 49%.

Saura’s strategic plan includes seven “levers” or work plans: a commercial plan with a 360º vision towards the client; the personnel plan; one of operational efficiency to reduce expenses; digital transformation; cybersecurity and data governance; network and real estate services, and commercial communication.

They will be supported by a additional investment of 3,000 million euros from the State for the next four years. intended to cover early retirements, staff incentives or undertake investments in digitalization.