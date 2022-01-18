The pandemic, the lack of electronic components and the rise in the dollar caused car prices to rise in 2021. Today, according to the Fipe Table, the cheapest car in the country is close to R$50,000.

If you intend to buy a 0km in 2022, check out a list of the cheapest 0km models in Brazil. Complete information can be consulted here.

1 – Fiat Mobi Easy 1.0 Flex – R$49,949

2 – Renault Kwid Life 1.0 Flex – R$50,240

3 – Ford Ka 1.0 S TiVCT Flex – R$52,694

4 – Chevrolet Joy Plus 1.0 Flex 1.0 8V 4p Flex – BRL 54,200

5 – VW up! 1.0 Total Flex 12V 5p – BRL 57,854

