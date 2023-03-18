Consumer Week stirred Brazilian commerce, and some promotions last until this weekend. One of them is for those who want to travel soon: Latam, for example, offers 50% discount on packages with airfare and accommodation, with installments of up to 10x. There are packages from 10 times of R$49.90.

According to the travel portal Best Destinations, São Paulo is the destination with the most affordable prices. The customer must fly between April and August. A stretch between São José do Rio Preto and São Paulo costs R$216; from SP to Rio de Janeiro, it is possible to find sales of up to R$247.

Until this Sunday (19), Azul also promises 15% discounts on products. The airline’s loyalty customers can accumulate points using the code CONSUMIDOR15.