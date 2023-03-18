Genoa – The Public Prosecutor of Genoa has access the spotlight on the latest financial statements of Sampdoria. He did so by entrusting the Guardia di Finanza with an investigation delegation after having received from the Turin magistrates the documents relating to the transfer of three players from Juventus to Sampdoria. The checks on the sales are carried out as part of the investigation opened under the Mole on the capital gains of the Juventus club, with the Piedmontese prosecutors who hypothesize the crime of false accounting for the Juventus management.

And yet through the lock picking of this documentation, the Genoese investigators will be able to expand the checks on the Doriani accounts, burdened by an exposure which, according to the latest estimates, is around 200 million euros. The deposits, it should be recalled, are protected until 6 June by a court order, which granted the company 120 days of so-called “general protective measures”, as part of the negotiated crisis settlement procedure. In this period, regulations in hand, creditors will not be able to file for bankruptcy.

Temporary protection from creditors

The assistant prosecutor Francesco Pinto, who coordinates the pool of prosecutors specialized in financial crimes, has opened a file for “related documents”. It means that specific charges are not hypothesized, but investigators are given the option to carry out wide-ranging investigations, to understand whether crimes emerge from a given context or from the documentation that is gradually acquired. Pinto entrusted himself to the soldiers of the economic and financial police unit directed by Colonel Andrea Fiducia. And if it is true that the investigators will have to focus initially on those transactions with Juventus, they will have the task of sifting through the Sampdoria final balance in its entirety, whose fragility has been under everyone’s eyes for months, in particular credits claimed by numerous suppliers. The three buying and selling operations in the crosshairs are those involving Emil Audero, Erasmo Mulè and Daouda Peeters. According to what was found in Piedmont, Juventus in particular would have transferred Audero and Peeters to Sampdoria, stipulating, however, a private agreement with Corte Lambruschini with the right to buy back the player (denied by Sampdoria).

From trades to total accounts

In the 2019 financial statements of the Sampdoria club, the three transactions with Juve are variously recorded. Audero both as a loan (initially with option and counter-option rights, then subsequently modified into an obligation) for 519,000 euros, and as a definitive acquisition for 20 million. On 26 February of that year, Juventus formalized the transfer of the goalkeeper with a press release: «Following the occurrence of the pre-established contractual conditions, the obligation to acquire was triggered… against a consideration of 20 million payable in the next four exercises. This transaction generates a positive economic effect of approximately 19.9 million». That of the Belgian Peeters (midfielder), who Samp had taken on a free agent, is indicated as a “definitive transfer” from Samp to Juventus for 4 million. Mulè, on the other hand, appears to have been definitively bought from Trapani for 450,000 euros, and definitively sold to Juventus for 3.5 million, all in the same summer (the defender has never worn the Sampdoria shirt). Those operations, according to the Turin investigators, were aimed at doping the budgets through a mechanism of cross favors. But to understand if this really happened, the Finance will get their hands on all the Dorian accounts of the last few years.

Il Secolo XIX has contacted Vice President Antonio Romei for a reply, who prefers not to comment on the situation.