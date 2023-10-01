The historian had the support of the pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo and Juliano Medeiros, who led the party; event had confusion

The National Convention of Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) elected historian Paula Coradi, 38 years old, this Sunday (October 1, 2023), as the party’s new president. Her victory represents an expansion of the Solidarity Revolution current, of the federal deputy and pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulosabout the current MES (Socialist Left Movement), which has female deputies Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) and Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS).

The “Todas as Lutas” ticket, which had Paula Coradi as its candidate, obtained 300 votes against the 147 votes of the group entitled “Left Democratic Bloc”.

The event was marked by accusations of attempts to modify the internal regulations so that Boulos’s wing controlled the most important positions and reduced the influence of minority tendencies in the party. Earlier, there was a fight on stage between the two biggest wings of the group which culminated in one man punching another. In a note, Psol says it is investigating the facts that occurred. Watch here to the excerpt.

During the meeting, the two main wings of the party reached an agreement to maintain the current rules. It was defined that The names that will make up the new directory will be defined according to the proportionality of the militants’ votes in the election that elected Coradi. The fear of the wing of the party that has Sâmia Bonfim was that her MES current would no longer have representation at the top of the party.

Coradi spoke to Power360 exclusively after being elected president of the party. She stated that Psol’s priority will be to face what she called “extreme right” from the country. He also declared that his victory means that the party will continue to be the president’s base Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We reaffirm in this congress that the Psol will continue to be President Lula’s base so that the program we elected at the ballot box is implemented and not hijacked by the Centrão”, he said.

Regarding the 2024 elections, in addition to focusing on Guilherme Boulos’ campaign for Mayor of São Paulo, the new president of Psol gave the following priorities:

Re-elect the mayor of Belém, Edmilson Rodrigues (Psol);

Launch deputy Talíria Petrone as a candidate for mayor of Niterói (RJ);

Launch deputy Tarcísio Motta as a candidate for mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

The new president also stated that she will keep the debate on the need and support for greater female representation in politics.

During the convention, the MES movement also reached an agreement so that, in the 2024 elections, the party would only form political alliances with parties that made up President Lula’s alliance in the 1st round of the 2022 elections. could form alliances with parties that currently support the government, including Centrão acronyms, but retreated from the initiative.