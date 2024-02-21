A new controversy arose between the singer Chechito of The Accomplices of Cumbia and Clavito and his Chela. As recalled, the latter, after his return to Peru, was very severe with the artists who performed covers and advised them that they should prioritize their own songs. Recently, the vocalist Sergio Gonzalo Romeroknown as Chechito, explained that he does not know Robert Muñoz, leader of the aforementioned group, and that he only knows of those orchestras that have a long history such as Grupo 5 and Agua Marina.

Chechito about Clavito and his Chela: “I don't know him”

In an interview with the YouTube channel Los Coneros, Chechito He decided to respond to the criticism that Robert Muñoz previously issued and stressed that he does not know him, much less his musical themes, such as 'Por qué siempre asi'.

“I don't know him, I wouldn't have any reason to speak badly about him, who is he? I don't have any reason to judge him if I simply don't know him, most of the singers do covers, I'm working to be able to release my unreleased songs, the only thing that “It would be good to advise and not speak badly. The issue of career is respected when a person earns it, I tell you that I don't know him, I don't know if he has issues that have stuck,” he indicated.

Next, the podcast hosts sang part of one of Clavito y su Chela's most popular songs: 'I feel like I can't live without you.' To which Chechito insisted that he does not know about the aforementioned artist, but he made a controversial comment: “The best cumbia in Peru is Agua Marina, Group 5, Armonía 10“.

Users reacted to Chechito's statements about Clavito and his Chela

The comments were immediate and several of the followers asked Chechito to be more careful when referring to other Peruvian artists. “Chechito's only song is 'Pienso en ti'”, “By saying that he doesn't know him, he is lying”, “Respect the trajectory”, “Who is that Clavito? We are another generation”, “Respect Clavito and his Chela, I fell for you, Chechito”, “He told the truth”, “Clavito has his own songs and Chechito, how many songs does he have? He's already getting worked up”, “He's 19 years old, I'm sure when those songs were played he was a child and They didn't sound anymore”, “Ke Personajes is pure cover, even so it's famous”, “Clavito is known for his songs, not for covers,” some users wrote on the TikTok platform.

What did Clavito and his Chela say about Chechito?

In an interview with Trome, Robert Muñoz mentioned that many singers are getting used to performing covers and not generating their own music. In one of his statements he specifically referred to Chechito and other Peruvian interpreters. “It's easy. On that side, I don't like not only the artist (…). Today they make 99% copies and 1% originality,” said Clavito in 2023.

How did Chechito manage to go viral with Los Cómplices de la Cumbia?

In accordance with Chechitothe viralization of the song 'Pienso en ti' occurred when he published a video of TikTok while having lunch. In an interview with Los Coneros, he said that he usually shared clips of his presentations, but that said song reached thousands of views in a matter of hours.

“I published it, people liked it and it was the beginning of everything, I wasn't going to do it. To do those things, I don't like the networks very much, I didn't expect anything and at night it had 30,000 views and at the same time half a million the next day,” he revealed.