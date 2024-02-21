Sweden | The Swedish Defense Forces will receive 18,200 Ukrainian soldiers for training

According to the representative of the Swedish Defense Forces, the content of the new support package is based on Ukraine's needs.

Swedish On Tuesday, the government and the Swedish Democrats announced the country's largest support package for Ukraine to date.

The size of the support package is approximately SEK 7.1 billion. It includes, among other things, dive boats and underwater weapons as well as artillery ammunition, anti-tank missiles, hand grenades and vehicles for medical transport.

In addition, the Swedish Defense Forces will receive 18,200 Ukrainian soldiers for training.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson told in a press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, that the government will grant the defense forces 400 million kroner, or about 38.5 million euros, to carry out the training.

Swedish of the communications chief of the naval combat division by Jimmie Adamsson for security reasons, the defense forces do not say when or where soldiers are trained.

However, according to Adamsson, part of the training concerns the use of the Stridsbåt 90 submarines donated to Ukraine.

According to Adamsson, the content of the support package is based on Ukraine's needs.

“They themselves have requested exactly this equipment,” says Adamsson.

According to him, the Stridsbåt 90 diving boats have been developed for coastal and river use, in shallow waters. The boats are fast, but they can only hold about 20 soldiers and their equipment at a time.

Swedish Head of the Navy Department of the Department of Military Sciences at the National Defense University Mats Tornvingin according to which Ukraine decides where the donated boats will be placed.

However, according to Tornving, submersibles would be suitable, for example, for the shallow waters of the Dnieper River and the coastal areas of the Black Sea near Odessa.

“Ukraine has previously used marines in the Krynky region. There, infantry and small boats can be used to advance because the waterways are very narrow,” says Tornving.

Thanks to their speed, the boats provide protection, according to Tornving, but being made of thin metal, they can be damaged by the impact of powerful projectiles.

in Sweden is lately discussed also that military support to Ukraine may cost more than originally planned. Numerous support packages affect the current capacity of the country's defense forces.

According to Adamsson, the capacity can be affected by, for example, material donated by the navy. Sweden is to donate about 10 Stridsbåt 90 submarines to Ukraine. In addition, the country plans to send 20 smaller boats intended for transportation to Ukraine.

“We don't have material we don't use,” says Adamsson.

However, according to him, the shortcomings caused by the donations and their replacement with new equipment have been evaluated together with the politicians.

“It's a risk that we've estimated we can manage in the short term,” says Adamsson.

According to him, the donations made to Ukraine are also in the interest of Sweden's defense.

When including the 15th support package announced on Tuesday, Sweden has donated support to Ukraine for about 30 billion kroner, or about 2.6 billion euros.

According to Dagens Nyheter the amount in relation to gross national product is the smallest compared to other Nordic countries.

Sweden's aid to Ukraine is slightly more than half a percent of the country's gross domestic product. Finland has donated about 0.6 percent of the gross domestic product to Ukraine. Among the Nordic countries, Denmark has donated the most, about 2.6 percent of the gross domestic product.

The Swedish government is expected to decide on the support package on Thursday.