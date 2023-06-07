The cheapest gas station in Guadalajara has been revealed by the Consumer Attorney General’s Office (Profeco). As Mexicans, we know that the gasoline It is a vital product in our daily lives, but it can also be a headache when its price suddenly rises, putting our tight budgets in a bind.

Luckily, the prophecy has shared valuable information about which gas stations in Guadalajara offer the most affordable prices for regular gasoline and diesel, as well as those that increase their value. Thus, you can choose the option that best suits your pocket.

The cheapest regular gasoline in Guadalajara is at the gas station Petrolikelocated in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, specifically in Camino Real a Colima 549 A.

Here, the average public price is $20.99 per liter. It is important to note that Petrolike is placed among the eight cheapest gas stations in all of Mexicoand takes first place as the most affordable in Sinaloa, with a cost of $19.99 per liter of regular gasoline.

Moving to diesel, the bristoil gas station stands out as the cheapest option in Guadalajara. It is located at the address Plutarco Elías Calles 607 and offers diesel at a price of $22.35 per liter. On the other hand, the bp gas station, located at Carretera Guadalajara-Nogales 3750, it takes the title of the most expensive, with a price of $25.33 per liter.

As for premium gasoline, it is the akron gas station, located at Avenida Patria 574, Zapopan, which is among the most expensive in the country. Here, the price per liter of premium gasoline is $25.99. Unfortunately, the prophecy He did not share information about which gas station in Guadalajara offers the cheapest premium gasoline.

Now that you have this data in your hands, you will be able to make more informed decisions when it comes to refueling your vehicle. Remember that Profeco works to protect your rights as a consumer, and its information can be of great help to take care of your economy.

Profeco and its functions in Mexico

The main function of the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) in Mexico is to protect and promote the consumer rights. Profeco is in charge of supervising and regulating commercial relations between suppliers and consumers, ensuring the transparency, equity and legality in the market.

The function of the Profecor is:

Protect consumer rights

Verify and supervise commercial establishments

Provide advice and attention to consumers

Promote education and dissemination of information for consumers

Facilitate conciliation and arbitration in cases of consumer conflicts

Monitor prices and quality of products and services in the market