“And my Chayanne from before?” and “You look very skinny…”, are just some of the many comments and questions that singer Chayanne is asked, after appearing on Instagram in a video where looks completely different as it looked months ago.

The Puerto Rican singer Chayanne amazes and worries his fans, especially women, because in a video he appears wearing another appearance that has nothing to do with the one before.

The famous singer wears the outfit that he will wear in his new video for the song “Bailando Bachatas” and asks his followers what they think of his look, then dances a little and smiles in front of the camera.

But many followers find his appearance “strange” and these are other comments about it:

“Is that really you, Chayanne? It’s a shame you lost your natural beauty”; “With that surgery you had, you ruined yourself, and you have a lot of makeup”, “What did I do to your face?” and “I want my Chayanne from before.”

Other fans ask the singer of ‘Tiempo de vals’ and ‘Torero’ to stop dyeing his hair because it looks “artificial” and they want to see him with gray hair. At the moment Chayanne has not commented on it.

Chayanne, originally from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, USA, 54 years old, began his artistic career in his teens by being part of the group Los Chicos and in 1984 he launched as a soloist with the album ‘Chayanne is my name’, achieving success with songs like ‘Y qué culpa tengo yo’ and ‘Dos en dos’.

In his solo role, Chayanne has released 22 albums and according to information in his biography, he has sold between 15 and 40 million records worldwide, for which he is considered one of the best-selling Latino artists.

