Chaves remains the best Colombian in the Tour of Catalonia; remco fight

In the third stage, the Belgian Evenepoel reigned.
The world champion Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step) beat his greatest rival for this Tour of CataloniaPrimoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), thanks to an attack in the last meters of the ascent of La Molina, where the third stage ended.
Remco wins the third stage
Evenepoel managed to take two seconds off Roglic plus four seconds from bonuses. But those six seconds only serve the Belgian to match the total time of the Slovenian, who will continue one more day as leader of the Volta.
Third was the winner of the stage in Vallter, the Italian Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who led the group that failed to keep up with the Evenepoel-Roglic duo.
Ciccone arrived at La Molina 13 seconds behind the winner and remains third overall, 19 seconds behind the co-leaders. The Spanish Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) is fourth at 44 seconds.
After arriving in position nine of the stage, Esteban Chaves (EF) establishes himself as the best Colombian in the race. Overall, he is eighth, 48 seconds behind Roglic.
Egan Bernal (Ineos) was 57th on the stage, arriving 10 minutes and 24 seconds after the winner. Overall, he sits 44th, 13 minutes and 39 seconds behind Roglic.
‘Soft’ day this Thursday
This Thursday’s day will finally give, in principle, a break relative to the favorites of the Volta after three intense initial days. The arrival in Sabadell (Barcelona) after traveling 188.2 kilometers has many numbers to be played in a massive sprint. Although this does not mean that the hardness disappears. Shortly after the start, the La Molina pass will be climbed again, followed by the Alt del Collet de Sant Agustí and the Coll de Lligabosses, both of the third category. The strong emotions, except for surprise, will return on Friday with the finale in Lo Port.
SPORTS
*With EFE
