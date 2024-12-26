ChatGPT, the world’s most famous chatbot owned by OpenAI, is failing globally. Some users report that the service loads but does not respond to queries, while others report that it directly displays an “internal error” message.

The interruption in service would have begun at 12:30 pm, Mexico City time, and has lasted for more than two hours. OpenAI posted an update on its status page that reads “We are still working to fix this bug.”

The drop in OpenAI services affects ChatGPT, the company’s API, and also the recently launched video generation platform, Sora.

Over the past few days, OpenAI has announced a number of updates and new releases. These include, for example, ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, which allows users to use their phone’s camera to obtain information about the environment, significantly expanding its user interaction capabilities.

Additionally, the company recently announced the launch of ChatGPT Pro, a $200 monthly subscription that includes everything offered in OpenAI’s $20 monthly subscription, as well as significantly greater access to GPT-4o AI models. and o1.