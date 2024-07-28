It is always a great disappointment when an unexpected and premature event takes the life of a man still in the prime of his life. Today’s news about the highly regarded Sicilian entrepreneur It also led the administration to express its condolences for this truly painful passing.

In fact, it was a sudden illness. The fatal episode for the entrepreneur cut short the life of Vincenzo Bonfissutooriginally from Canicattì and co-founder, together with his brother Giulio, of a renowned internationally renowned confectionery industry. Bonfissuto, in fact, specializes in artisanal panettone and colomba sold throughout Italy and Europe.

The entrepreneur would have had a cardiac arrest while he was in Bologna. The mayor of Canicattì expressed the condolences of the community of the Sicilian town: “We are close to the Bonfissuto family, his children, his wife, his parents and all his relatives in this moment of great and irreplaceable pain,” declared Vincenzo Corbo.

The mayor’s words also speak of the entrepreneur as the protagonist of “an extraordinary experience, both as a man and as an entrepreneur”. His attachment to the city was authentic, with significant decisions and investments that created jobs and contributed to making Canicattì a place of excellenceas the mayor underlined.

The “Desserteria Bonfissuto”, inaugurated in 2011 in Canicattì, has become one of the pastry shops most famous in Italy, famous for its award-winning leavened products. As a man and entrepreneur with strong ties to Sicily, Bonfissuto has long been at the center of the fight to protect pistachios, a typical and often abused product in Sicily, defending a native ecotype from Agrigento.

In an interview, Vincenzo Bonfissuto revealed that the secret of his winning recipe are: “Few ingredients, but essential and above all authentic […] Sicilian soul, artisanal techniques, fresh eggs from free-range hens, local raw materials, honey and little sugar, no synthetic flavors, natural leavening and intense aromas”.