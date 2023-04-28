ChatGpt will be back online today or tomorrow for Italian users. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it which reports an informed source of the facts, explaining that theagreement with the Privacy Guarantor it took place while OpenAI – the company that operates the chatbot – would have agreed to fulfill the requests for compliance with European privacy legislation. A first signal – recalls the newspaper’s website – arrived during the week when OpenAI granted all users worldwide the possibility of excluding their conversations from algorithm training.

Read also

But for the return to the Italian market OpenAI would have had to respond to very specific requests from the Italian Guarantor such as the presence in ChatGpt of useful tools to allow interested parties, even non-users, to request the rectification of personal data concerning them generated inaccurately by the service or the cancellation of the same, in case the rectification is not technically possible.

Furthermore, OpenAI will have to allow interested non-users to exercise, in a simple and accessible way, the right to object to the processing of their personal data used for the exercise of the algorithms and recognize a similar right to users, if they identify the legitimate interest such as legal basis of the treatment. OpenAi will have to run an advertising campaign so that everyone, even non-users, knows they can be excluded from the chatbot.