Cristian castro 48 years old, has become a viral character, since he has carried out several actions, which have caused reactions of all kinds on social networks, because now he has impacted all his fans when singing a narcocorrido several years ago.

500 Balazos de Caliber 50, was the song that Cristian Castro sang, leaving everyone surprised, since his experience of so many years makes him fit into any musical genre, said video was recorded in what seems to be an interview that he offered recently where he had a great time

“Sister! That song does not belong to Los Corridos Bélicos, but to the Altered Movement, which in the case is the same, the video is from about 11 years ago from the Erazno and La Chocolata show, a radio program in Los Angeles “, “It’s not bad, but he is the example of a white Mexican who in his life has taken something seriously and nothing has cost him despite his talent, he always makes a fool of himself. Regrettable, “the networks write.

For those who don’t know recently the son of Veronica Castro He was at a Miranda concert where they shared the stage and the singer, far from giving the show seriousness, began to take off his clothes, impressing the entire audience.

It is worth mentioning that for years the interpreter of Están Lloviendo Estrellas has not toured, since he has focused on other things, in addition to taking care of the media, since he does not like interviews very much.