As soon as the Argentine GP was over, the mind was already set on the GP of the Americas, in Austin (Texas), with the hope that the news of Marc Márquez’s return to the MotoGP grid would break. Now It is already known that the eight-time champion will travel to Austin and once there, before returning to the handlebars of his MotoGP Honda, he will have to meet with Dr. Ángel Charte. The top medical officer of MotoGP wanted, like everyone else, the recovery of the Lleida rider, but before giving him the medical OK, he will request an ophthalmological certificate that says that he is one hundred percent recovered from his diplopia or double vision problem.

Charte was already very clear about the protocol to follow with Márquez: “When he reappears, Marc will have to present an ophthalmological certificate saying that he is 100 percent recovered from double vision.”

The Catalan explains to AS the evolution that has taken place in recent times in the medical section of the championship: “I am an internist and intensivist, so I cannot act as an ophthalmologist and other things, so since last year there are certain injuries for which we request a certificate from the specialist on duty ensuring that the patient is recovered”.