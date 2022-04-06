American mathematician Dennis Sullivan, winner of the 2022 Abel Prize. JOHN GRIFFIN / STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY

In the early 1960s, Dennis Sullivan was a Chemical Engineering student at Rice University in Texas, USA, with a secure future in the booming local petrochemical industry. In his second year he enrolled in a mathematical analysis course, as he was instructed, and within a few weeks his professor explained Riemann’s Conformal Representation Theorem to them. This result, one of the great milestones of the 19th century, affirms that it is possible to deform a very complicated surface on a large scale, while respecting the original shape on a small scale. If instead of plane figures three-dimensional volumes are considered, this is impossible.

Riemann’s conformal transformation theorem states that there is always a way to deform the yellow circle A into another arbitrary region B (unsurprising so far) by taking care that every sufficiently small circle inside A transforms, without deforming, into another circle in B. , and vice versa.

Understanding this theorem changed everything for Sullivan. “Mathematics was something profound, general, to which it was worth dedicating oneself”, he affirmed years later. Since that moment, in his tireless pursuit of understanding mathematics, Sullivan has been creating one of the plays most influential and varied of the last 60 years. Proof of this is that, if you ask different specialists about him, many will agree that they owe him their areas of research, but it will seem that each one is talking about a different person.

Some will highlight their first jobscrucial for the development of modern topology: its prime location techniquethe theory of rational homotopyor the demonstration of the adams conjecture. Others will accentuate his contributions to the study of the groups kleineans or to the holomorphic dynamics. Among these is his famous “non-errant domain theorem” (“no wandering domain theorem”).

This theorem is inscribed in the following question: we start from a certain rule to assign to every point on the surface of a sphere another point on the same surface; applying this rule, as seen in the drawing, the point x It transforms in and, and the yellow dotted region A is transformed into another B. If we now apply the same transformation rule on the result, and repeat this enough times, we could return to one of the regions we have already passed through. In this case, we say that the yellow set is not wandering. For a general transformation rule and region, this is very rare.

In the 1920s, the French mathematician Pierre Fatou conjectured that, for a certain class of transformation rules, there were regions, now called Fatou sets, that were not wandering. Sullivan was the first to demonstrate this, 60 years later, thanks to his rare ability to discern which mathematical structures are essential in a problem.

In red, green, and blue: different Fatou sets of the same rational function.

The transformation rules that Fatou considered, called rational functions, consist only of performing a finite number of additions and multiplications, and then a division. This implies that there are not “too many” rules of this kind. Better said, although there are infinite, a list of, for example, 100 numbers (100 coordinates) is enough to describe each one, in a similar way to what happens with the points on a map: there are also infinite, but each one can be locate unequivocally with two coordinates. We say that the map has two dimensions, and the “space of all rules” has one hundred.

Sullivan wondered what would happen if the Fatou conjecture were false, i.e. if the Fatou regions were wandering, and showed that in such a case the “space of all rules” would have! infinite dimensions! But we know that this is false, so Fatou’s conjecture is correct. To arrive at this contradiction, Sullivan used irregular structures (called quasi-conform transformations) in a problem whose apparent structures are very regular.

There would still be many equally important contributions of Sullivan to mention: foliate cycles, string topology… along with others, less visible, that go beyond what can be found in his articles. Many works by other mathematicians have resulted not from his inspiration, but directly from his concert.

your seminar at the City University of New York, right on Fifth Avenue, has been a center of mathematical life in the city for decades. There they present their latest research works from all over the world, in sessions that sometimes last five or six hours, resulting in a kind of jam-session mathematics thanks to the affable and inquisitive atmosphere promoted by the organizer.

Those who know Sullivan are impressed by his energy, his insight, and his generosity. Many will feel identified in the experience that the French mathematician Etienne Ghys recounts: while he was still a doctoral student in Lille, Sullivan, already famous, passed by one day to preside over a thesis tribunal. They chatted, and Ghys was surprised by the great mathematician’s interest in his work. After a while, someone came looking for Sullivan to join him for a drink: “No,” he replied, “I am drinking mathematics with Etienne!”

Francis Xavier Torres by Lizaur He is a professor at the Faculty of Mathematics of the Sevilla University.

Timon G Longoria Agate is coordinator of the Mathematical Culture Unit of the ICMAT.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: "A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems".

Edition and coordination: Agate A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

