Despite failing to convince the Chinese public, Charm It has been very well received in theaters around the world, especially in Latin America, thanks to its colorful and exciting premise that celebrates Colombian culture, as well as Latin roots in general. However, just this fact is what has sparked a war on Twitter.

Specifically, the controversy originated from an inoffensive fanart made by a Japanese artist, in which the Madrigals are shown with a somewhat different skin color due to the aesthetics in pastel colors. In that sense, Twitter users in the United States would have criticized the poster for making whitewashing.

Fanart of Enchantment unleashes controversy in networks. Photo: Twitter/@kurobe613

That term refers to ‘cinematic bleaching’, which in this case refers to Charming characters having lighter skin tones, compared to what they are supposed to be in reality. Therefore, the Latino audience has come out in response and has made the hashtag #ShutUpGringo2022 popular.

Translated into Spanish as “Shut up gringo”, the aforementioned tag was used by Spanish-speaking users to make clear their discomfort regarding this controversy. Next, we leave you some of the tweets of the enraged netizens.

Twitter users react to controversy over alleged racism in Encanto fanart. Photo: Twitter capture

What is Enchantment about?

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in a magical town located in the mountains of Colombia. All the children in your house have received a unique ability, except one.

Mirabel is the only member of her family who does not have any gifts; But her life is about to change when she discovers that magic is being threatened, and she realizes that only she can save her. To do this, he will soon realize that he does not need special powers to improve his world.