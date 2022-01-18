Xbox GamePass intends to close January with great releases for all subscribers, and if Rainbow Six Extraction It was not enough, you will have more to choose from.

The service shared a curious image through its main page, where it is possible to see what the new additions of the month will be.

In total 9 more games will arrive Xbox GamePass, including several jewels acclaimed by critics and even by fans of the Microsoft console.

Hitman Trilogy It will come to give you the tactical touch that is needed from time to time to remove boredom, although it is not the only great surprise.

Death’s Door, released in July 2021, will provide a fun option for fans of games in the style of The Legend of Zelda, albeit with a dark touch.

Fans of fictional sports will have Windjammers 2, a brutal discus throwing competition with which you will have great moments.

If you prefer a rhythm game, Xbox GamePass will bring to Taiko no Tatsujin, so you can live the emotion of beating drums. If, on the other hand, you are also a fan of photos, pupperazzi It will bring some fun to your day.

These titles, with the exception of Death’s Door, have as arrival date the next January 20.

Surprisingly, Xbox GamePass also added Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, which is available right now, so run to download it.

Little by little, the company is acquiring great games for its catalog, and with the recent acquisition of Activision, we will surely soon see true AAA gems like Call of Duty on the service.

We will be on the lookout for future updates.

What do you think of the games added for Xbox Game Pass in January? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on our social networks.