A man with a nine-month-old baby in his arms helped bring 50 children out of the burning Crocus City Hall, it is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

It is noted that Oleg and his family at the time of the terrorist attack were at the very top of the building, on the 15th floor, where a ballroom dancing competition was taking place. Now nothing remains of the dance hall premises.

According to the man, shooting was heard in the hall, then smoke started pouring out, and panic began. Oleg took the family, gathered 50 other children and took them downstairs. Near the exit, he had to give the baby into the arms of complete strangers in order to tear down the fence and get out.

It is noted that his relatives and those who managed to escape were among the last who were able to leave by metro.

On the evening of March 22 in Moscow, before the concert of the Picnic group at Crocus City Hall, a shooting occurred and a fire started. According to eyewitnesses, it was opened with an automatic weapon, after which panic began among visitors.