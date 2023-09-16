Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10:46



One of Chapo Guzmán’s sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, alias ‘El Ratón’, was extradited yesterday from the prison where he was in Mexico to the United States to be tried for drug trafficking. The US government has eleven criminal charges against him related to drug trafficking and control of a criminal enterprise by identifying him as the heir of the Sinaloa Cartel, founded by his father. According to Government investigations, Guzmán coordinated the shipment of fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine to the United States for the cartel. They also point out that along with his three brothers, he was involved in the escape of his father from the Altiplano federal prison in 2015.

The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick B. Garland, confirmed his extradition from this same federal prison and explained in a statement that “this action is the most recent step in the Department of Justice’s effort to attack all aspects of the operations of the cartel. “The fight against cartels has involved incredible courage on the part of American law enforcement and Mexican military and police service members, many of whom have given their lives in the pursuit of justice. “I thank them and the Department’s prosecutors for their work and sacrifice, as well as our counterparts in the Mexican government for this extradition,” he added. Ovidio Guzmán is already in Chicago, despite also facing charges in New York and Washington DC.

National Security Advisor Luz Sherwood-Randall has noted that this operation is “testimony of the important cooperation between both governments in the fight against drug trafficking and other important challenges.”

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested for the second time on January 5 in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The first took place in 2019, although for a short time. A few hours after the arrest he was released by order of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to avoid an escalation of violence.