Lampedusa, fireman organizes a spaghetti dinner for young hungry migrants

He was getting ready to join some friends for dinner, but thought better of it. It happened in Lampedusa, where a firefighter, seeing young migrants who were hungry and without money, decided to roll up his sleeves and prepare, together with his mother, a spaghetti dinner for the kids in need of help.

“One of them got down on his knees asking for food,” says the firefighter Antonello Di Malta. But as he himself is keen to point out: “All, or almost all, the people of Lampedusa are doing this. Let’s try to help.” “When you come across people at night who say they’re hungry, you try to get busy,” he continues. “I didn’t feel like turning my back on them,” explains the firefighter

Migrant emergency in Lampedusa

They left from Sfax, the boys from Burkina Faso, and after a journey lasting four days they arrived in Lampedusa, “the following day we did the same with my mother”: different guests, about ten boys, and again spaghetti for everyone . A scene, as he writes Red shrimpwhich is frequently repeated on this island that mobilizes to help others.

